Expanding its range of "always connected" laptops, HP has launched the 2020 editions of the 14s and Pavilion x360 14 in India. Both notebooks come with Windows 10, 4G support, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and Full-HD displays. The 14s offers a screen-to-body ratio of 78% whereas the Pavilion x360 14 has a screen real-estate of around 82.5%.

The 2020 HP 14s comes with a brushed metal body and features a bezel-less display with a 78% screen-to-body ratio. The device is also fairly lightweight and thin, weighing around 1.53kg. It comes with a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display, combined with a full-size island-style keyboard, a multi-touch touchpad, and dual speakers.

The HP 14s is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD, and 256GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home Basic and packs a three-cell 41Wh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the HP 14s comes with an in-built LTE6 modem and a dedicated SIM card slot. The notebook also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and 2 USB Type-A ports. Moreover, it packs an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for video calling, an integrated dual-array microphone, and a multi-format SD card reader.

Meanwhile, the Pavilion x360 14 sports a 14-inch Full-HD display and offers hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, wake on voice feature, and a set of dual speakers powered by B&O Audio. It is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. As for battery performance, it is touted to offer 11-hours of screen time on a single charge.

