Samsung will unveil its brand new Note 20 series, Fold 2, and a refreshed Galaxy Z Flip 5G through a virtual event on August 5, analyst Jon Prosser has claimed. He has also noted that these devices will be launched on August 20. Separately, a report has tipped that the Fold 2 will come with a 120Hz display but miss out on S-Pen support.

Twitter Post Here is the tipster's tweet

Phones for the Samsung virtual Unpacked event:



Event August 5th - my source

(corroborating @UniverseIce)



Note 20

Fold 2

ZFlip 5G



Devices will launch on August 20th — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable AMOLED display on the inside, and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED screen on the outside. The device is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM/256GB storage. It is also likely to pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information For shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset is expected to house a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash. On the inside, a single 10MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper is expected.

Phone #2 Galaxy Note 20 series

Details about the Note 20 series are scarce at the moment but earlier leaks have tipped some specifications of Note 20+. It is expected to sport a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with an integrated fingerprint scanner, curved edges, and a built-in S-Pen. Reportedly, it will be powered by an Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB/16GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Galaxy Note 20+ may get a 108MP primary camera

The smartphone will reportedly house a quad rear-camera setup including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 50x hybrid zoom, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a laser focus sensor. On the front, it will bear a 40MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Phone #3 Galaxy Fold 2: At a glance