Xiaomi has rolled out its latest MIUI 11 firmware for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The new OS upgrades the underlying software to Android 10 while still running MIUI 11 skin on top. The update, currently seeding in China, is expected to reach other regions in the coming weeks, provided no major bugs are found in the current version.

About the update

The new OS carries the version number V11.0.1.0.QFHCNXM. As per the official changelog, the update brings the Android security patch for May 2020 along with improved system security and stable MIUI based on Android 10. The update is sized around 2.1GB.

Design and display Redmi Note 7 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen which offers a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display is surrounded by slim bezels on all sides and has a U-shaped notch to house the front camera. On the rear, the glass panel holds a physical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a dual-lens camera unit.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens with Dual-LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a single 13MP selfie snapper. Coming to video recording on the handset, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood