Unveiled last month, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to be launched in India soon. According to 91mobiles, the handset will go official in the country on June 26. As for the highlights, the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 120Hz display with punch-hole design, and a quad-camera setup with a 5x periscope zoom lens.

Design and display A look at the Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a bezel-less display with pill-shaped punch-hole design for the dual front cameras. It packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the glass back houses a quad camera setup while the plastic frame bears a physical fingerprint reader on the right side.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera supports 1080p recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh with 30W fast charging support. Furthermore, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?