Vivo's Z1 Pro and Z1x smartphones have started receiving the Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 update in India. The latest firmware brings a new minimalistic interface, refreshed in-built apps, live wallpapers, animated lock screen, and improved performance. The Jovi virtual assistant has also undergone fixes. To recall, the Z1 Pro was launched in July last year, whereas the Z1x was unveiled in September.

Details about the update

The Funtouch OS 10 update on Vivo Z1x carries the version number PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.4 and has a size of 3.32GB. Meanwhile, the firmware for the Z1 Pro has version number PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.8 and is sized at around 3.1GB. Both the updates are being pushed via OTA method and will reach more users in a phased manner. To manually check, go to Settings > System Updates.

Phone #1 Vivo Z1x: At a glance

The Vivo Z1x has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design. It sports a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the smartphone draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

Information The Vivo Z1x has a 48MP primary camera

The handset comes equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 A look at the Vivo Z1 Pro

On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a punch-hole display and a prominent bottom bezel. It houses a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a physical fingerprint reader on the rear side. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information The Vivo Z1 Pro has a triple rear camera setup