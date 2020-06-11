As an addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy M51 model. In the latest update, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key details about its internal hardware. According to the listing, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

Technicality Understanding Geekbench and the way it grades CPU performance

Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform that grades processors based on single/multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate score. The same process is repeated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What are the scores of Galaxy M51?

Now, the Galaxy M51 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-M515F. The listing, with an upload date of June 10, reveals that the smartphone has received a single-core score of 545 and a multi-core score of 1,775.

Design and display Galaxy M51: At a glance

As per renders, the Galaxy M51 will have a punch-hole design and pretty slim bezels on all sides. On the rear, the handset will house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. Further, the handset is likely to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M51 is likely to comprise a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, a single 32MP (f/2.0) snapper is expected. The rear camera is likely to support 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera may shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood