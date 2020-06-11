-
Xiaomi has launched its budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9 in Spain.
The handset will be up for pre-orders on June 15 and will go on sale on June 18.
It offers a waterdrop-style notch design, a quad-camera setup on the rear, and mid-level internals including a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a long-lasting 5,020mAh battery with fast-charging support.
Design and display
Redmi 9: At a glance
The Redmi comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup, stacked vertically within a rectangular frame.
The handset offers a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
It is available in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colors.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and another 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with a screen flash.
The rear camera is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support.
It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, infrared sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
The Redmi 9 costs €149 (approximately Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant carries a price-tag of €179 (roughly Rs. 15,300).
Meanwhile, those who pre-order the handset will get the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants at €139 (approximately Rs. 11,900) and €169 (Rs. 14,500).
It will be sold both by online and offline retailers.