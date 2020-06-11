Xiaomi has launched its budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9 in Spain. The handset will be up for pre-orders on June 15 and will go on sale on June 18. It offers a waterdrop-style notch design, a quad-camera setup on the rear, and mid-level internals including a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a long-lasting 5,020mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9: At a glance

The Redmi comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup, stacked vertically within a rectangular frame. The handset offers a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is available in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and another 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with a screen flash. The rear camera is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, infrared sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?