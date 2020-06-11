Motorola has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Power. The new firmware brings a refreshed interface design, system-wide dark-mode, smart replies, improved navigation gestures, and the April 2020 security patch. At present, the update is available for users in Brazil but the company is expected to release it in other regions over the coming weeks.

The Moto G7 Power Android 10 update comes with version number QPO30.52-29. It is being pushed in a phased manner and users will be notified when the update becomes available for their device. You can also manually check it by visiting Settings >System updates.

The Moto G7 Power features a wide notched screen with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there is a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1570 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it is available in Ceramic Black, Marine Blue, and Iced Violet color options.

The Moto G7 Power is equipped with a single 12MP (f/2.0) camera. For selfies and video calling, it comes with an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. When it comes to recording, the rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

