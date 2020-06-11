Samsung has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9. The new firmware is currently available in Germany but its global release is expected soon. The update brings a host of new features including Music Share, Quick Share, Single Take camera mode, a dedicated AR Zone, and the latest June 2020 Android security patch.

Here's more about the update

The One UI 2.0 update carries the version number N960FXXU5ETF5 for the Exynos 9810-based variant. The size of the firmware is around 1.25GB and users are advised to use a Wi-Fi network to download it.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 9: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a conventional display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. The display is a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED panel that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The handset gets a metal-glass body with a fingerprint scanner and dual camera unit mounted on the rear side. Notably, there is a built-in S Pen support for improved productivity.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, the device gets an 8MP (f/1.7) selfie shooter. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 60fps, while the front camera can record 1440p at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood