-
Samsung has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9. The new firmware is currently available in Germany but its global release is expected soon.
The update brings a host of new features including Music Share, Quick Share, Single Take camera mode, a dedicated AR Zone, and the latest June 2020 Android security patch.
-
-
Information
Here's more about the update
-
The One UI 2.0 update carries the version number N960FXXU5ETF5 for the Exynos 9810-based variant. The size of the firmware is around 1.25GB and users are advised to use a Wi-Fi network to download it.
-
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy Note 9: At a glance
-
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a conventional display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. The display is a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED panel that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
The handset gets a metal-glass body with a fingerprint scanner and dual camera unit mounted on the rear side. Notably, there is a built-in S Pen support for improved productivity.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, the device gets an 8MP (f/1.7) selfie shooter.
Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 60fps, while the front camera can record 1440p at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Galaxy Note 9 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage.
The device is now upgradeable to Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 4,000mAh with 15W fast-charging as well as Qi wireless charging support.
Furthermore, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.