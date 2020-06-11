Google has announced the first public beta of Android 11, its next big OS for smartphones. The update is rolling out successfully around the world and all its features, starting from the new Power menu and chat bubbles to the refreshed notification shade and privacy controls, can be tried right away. Here's a quick guide to help you install the beta, test its capabilities.

Warning Release unfinished, proceed with caution

The Android 11 Beta is available publicly, but it must be noted that this is an unfinished build, and there is a chance that installing it could break your phone, create problems of app crashes, poor battery backup, or even data loss. If you really want to try it, we would suggest using a secondary device or proceeding with caution with all data backed-up.

Support Only Pixel phones supported right now

The process of getting the latest beta, and all subsequent releases, is pretty simple: you just have to sign up for Google's Android 11 Beta Program with an eligible device. However, right now, the list of eligible devices is only limited to Pixel 2 and newer Pixel models. Other phones, including those from OnePlus and Xiaomi, are expected to join in the coming weeks.

Step How to enroll for the Beta Program?

Once you have an eligible device with all the data backed-up on the cloud and Google account signed-in, visit the Android 11 beta site, click on 'View your eligible devices', and select 'Enroll' under the name of your phone. After that, Google will prepare over-the-air beta update and send a notification on the enrolled device when it is ready for download and installation.

You can manually check for OTA update

The OTA should be ready within minutes of enrolling but Google says it could take over 24 hours for some eligible devices to get the release. So, if you have enrolled and the update has not appeared, you may have to wait a bit longer to get it. To manually check for it, go to System > System Update and tap "Check for update."

Information After installation, you can try Android 11 and its capabilities