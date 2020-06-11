Xiaomi has officially launched its first notebooks in India, the Mi Notebook 14, and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Both laptops have thin bezels, pack 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and provide NVIDIA GeForce graphics as an option. Other notable features include Silent, Performance modes, Mi Blaze Unlock for password-less login using Mi Band 3/4, and Mi Quickshare for fast file sharing. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: At a glance

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has a metallic chassis made of aluminum and magnesium alloy and sports a bezel-less design to offer a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, combined with a chiclet-style keyboard, multi-touch supporting trackpad, and stereo speakers with support for DTS audio processing.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics (2GB), 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 46Wh battery which reportedly delivers up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

Information Connectivity options

For connectivity, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone/microphone jack. It also gets Mi Blaze Unlock, Mi Quickshare, and a USB webcam.

Features A look at the Mi Notebook 14

Separately, the Mi Notebook 14 has a brushed-metal body and features a 14-inch Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. The device runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics (optional), 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a battery that claims to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing What about the pricing?

The 256GB Mi Notebook 14 costs Rs. 41,999, the 512GB variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 44,999, and the model with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics is priced at Rs. 47,999. The i5 model of the Horizon Edition costs Rs. 54,999, while the i7 one costs Rs. 59,999. They will be sold from June 17 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios.

Information Launch offers