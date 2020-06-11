-
If you have missed the opportunity to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the recent sale, you will get another chance on June 17.
The device will be available on sale at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
To recall, it runs on a Snapdragon 720G processor and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 64MP quad rear camera setup.
Design and display
Exploring the exterior
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on an all-glass splash-proof body.
It sports a bezel-less, punch-hole display with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5.
Last but not the least, it has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in shades such as Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comprises a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfie lovers, it houses a 32MP camera on the front.
Further, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera records Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and features a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
The device is priced at Rs. 16,499
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the base-end 6GB/64GB variant while the mid-tier 6GB/128GB and top-tier 8GB/128GB models cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The handset will go on sale at 12 pm on June 17.