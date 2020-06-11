-
Samsung Galaxy A21s will reportedly be launched in India next week.
As per sources, the device will be priced in Rs. 15,000-20,000 bracket, and will be available for purchase through both online and offline mode.
Earlier in May, it was launched in the UK. Hence, its specifications are no more a mystery.
Here are more details.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a punch-hole design module with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera hub and a fingerprint scanner.
The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it can be purchased in four color options: Black, White, Red, and Blue.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera module that comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies.
Further, both the rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage capacity (expandable up to 512GB).
Running on Android-10 based One UI 2.0, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.
The device offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
Pricing and expected launch date
Although there is no official confirmation from the company, 91mobiles claims that the expected price of the device will be Rs. 14,999 with a speculated launch date of June 19.