Samsung Galaxy A21s will reportedly be launched in India next week. As per sources, the device will be priced in Rs. 15,000-20,000 bracket, and will be available for purchase through both online and offline mode. Earlier in May, it was launched in the UK. Hence, its specifications are no more a mystery. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a punch-hole design module with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera hub and a fingerprint scanner. The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it can be purchased in four color options: Black, White, Red, and Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera module that comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies. Further, both the rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage capacity (expandable up to 512GB). Running on Android-10 based One UI 2.0, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The device offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing and expected launch date