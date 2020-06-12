HMD Global has teased on Twitter that the Nokia 5310 feature phone will be launched in India on June 16. To recall, the handset was unveiled in March and is inspired by the classic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music that was launched all the way back in 2007. It comes with a unique multi-colored candy bar design, dual stereo speakers, and physical side-mounted playback controls.

When it comes to design, the Nokia 5310 resembles the handsets from the early 2000s. It has a candy bar form wherein half the body is covered by a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA color display and the other half is taken by a physical keyboard. It gets dual front-facing speakers, a VGA camera with flash, and comes in White/Red and Black/Red colors.

The Nokia 5310 does not offer support for 3G/4G network and therefore cannot be used for streaming or downloading content from the internet. However, it can be used for listening music thanks to the in-built MP3 Player and FM Radio.

The Nokia 5310 is powered by a MediaTek MT6260A chipset, coupled with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card). Under the hood, the handset runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and packs a 1,200mAh removable battery that offers up to 30 days of standby time. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth and a 3.5mm audio jack.

