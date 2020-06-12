-
HMD Global has teased on Twitter that the Nokia 5310 feature phone will be launched in India on June 16.
To recall, the handset was unveiled in March and is inspired by the classic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music that was launched all the way back in 2007.
It comes with a unique multi-colored candy bar design, dual stereo speakers, and physical side-mounted playback controls.
Twitter Post
Here's a look at the teaser
Design and display
Nokia 5310: At a glance
When it comes to design, the Nokia 5310 resembles the handsets from the early 2000s. It has a candy bar form wherein half the body is covered by a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA color display and the other half is taken by a physical keyboard.
It gets dual front-facing speakers, a VGA camera with flash, and comes in White/Red and Black/Red colors.
Information
No 3G/4G support
The Nokia 5310 does not offer support for 3G/4G network and therefore cannot be used for streaming or downloading content from the internet. However, it can be used for listening music thanks to the in-built MP3 Player and FM Radio.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nokia 5310 is powered by a MediaTek MT6260A chipset, coupled with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card).
Under the hood, the handset runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and packs a 1,200mAh removable battery that offers up to 30 days of standby time.
For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Information
What about the pricing?
HMD Global will announce the pricing and availability details of the Nokia 5310 in India during the launch event on June 16. Meanwhile, the company has started taking registrations of interest for the handset on its website.