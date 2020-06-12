After years worth of rumors, Sony has finally given us the first good look at the PlayStation 5, its next-generation gaming console. The device, showcased after an hour of PS5 game announcements, looks completely different from its competitor, Microsoft's Xbox Series X, and comes with a sleek futuristic-looking body that can be placed either horizontally or vertically under your TV. Here's more about it.

Design Futuristic white-and-black design

At the very outset, PS5 looks completely terrific. The console features a black core surrounded by curved white edging that protrudes at the top, giving a wings-like look. You can see a fancy blue glow at the top-end of this core, with vents for heat dissipation, and USB-A and USB-C ports on the front side.

Twitter Post Several Twitter users compared the console to a Wi-Fi router

So are you guys getting the Mini Fridge or the Wifi Router? pic.twitter.com/vO0i0lA4Xq — Lqvese ⚾️ (@LqveLust) June 11, 2020

Specifications What's on the inside?

The new PS5 comes with a 4K Blu-ray drive, an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. The chips are rated to churn out 10.28 teraflops of power for much-improved, super-fast gaming, with up to 8K graphics and 3D Audio being supported. Notably, it also comes with Sony's own 825GB SSD, which will further reduce game load times.

Accessories Additionally, a number of accessories will be included

Along with powerful internals, the PS5 console also packs some tempting accessories for upgrading your gaming experience. This includes a new DualSense wireless controller, its charging station, a new HD camera, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, and a media remote. The new controller offers adaptive triggers for gameplay, haptic feedback, and a new create button to record and share game content.

Launch Launch by the end of 2020