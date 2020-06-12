With several leaks of the much-awaited Legion gaming smartphone doing rounds on the web, Lenovo has finally confirmed its launch in the coming month of July. The smartphone will house a unique hardware layout to showcase its gaming prowess, and will sport a pop-up selfie camera module. It may support a liquid cooling technology along with other gaming accessories. Here are more details.

Design and display Lenovo Legion: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There won't be notches or punch-hole since the front camera will reportedly be packed in a pop-up module, mounted on the side. The handset will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication, and will be offered in just one shade of Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) lens and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED, dual-tone flash. On the front, the Legion will house a motorized pop-up 20MP (f/2.2) sensor with LED flash. The rear camera will support 4K video recording at 30/60fps. The front camera may also offer a 4K recording.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage capacity. Running on Android v10, the gaming smartphone is expected to pack in a massive 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability