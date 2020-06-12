After launching dark mode and an enhanced 8-person limit for group calling, WhatsApp appears to be working on additional capabilities for its Android and iOS apps. The Facebook-owned company, as reported by WABetaInfo, has started testing several new features, including the ability to search received images on the web as well as support for multiple devices. Let's take a look at everything.

Feature #1 Support to run same WhatsApp account on four devices

WhatsApp can work on PC and smartphone at the same time, but the process is dependent on the host device (phone) being in close proximity and always connected to the internet. Now, to change this, the messaging service is testing multi-device support, a feature to run the same account on up to four devices at the same time, without even requiring a host device.

Filter out messages by date

Along with multi-device support, WhatsApp is also testing a feature to filter messages by date. So, when you use the in-chat search option of WhatsApp, a tiny calendar icon will appear to let you select a date and open messages for that day. The feature is in the alpha stage of development and might change before reaching the beta and stable channels.

Feature #3 Search forwarded images on the web, verify authenticity

The message search feature, which was spotted months ago in an iOS beta of WhatsApp, is now being expanded to images. The capability displays a new search icon next to the images received on the messaging service. Once you click on this button, it conducts a reverse search with the photograph on Google to provide you more information about it.

Feaure #4 Sharechat integration for video

To improve the media consumption experience of its users, WhatsApp is working towards including Sharechat integration. The feature, which is currently in testing, will play Sharechat videos in the native picture-in-picture mode of WhatsApp, just like how it works for YouTube. This will let you watch videos from the popular social network while chatting and without being redirected to a separate browser window.

Feature #5 Minor tweaks for Storage Usage, chats

Finally, the company is also testing a new lighter shade of green for outgoing chat bubbles in the dark mode as well as some upgrades for the Storage Usage section. As part of the latter, it is working on a new 'Clear except starred' option for iOS users and a completely new interface - classifying files between large and forwarded - for Android users.

Information No release timeline yet