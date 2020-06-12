Tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone- the Galaxy M31s. As per the latest updates, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key details. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is likely to be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, offer 6GB of RAM and may run on Android 10. It will also feature a quad rear camera setup.

Technicality Understanding Geekbench and the way it grades CPU performance

Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform which enables the grading of processors based on single or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate score. The process is similar when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What are the scores of Galaxy M31s?

The Samsung Galaxy M31s appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-M317F. The listing, with an upload date of June 12 claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 347 and a multi-core score of 1,256.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 403 ppi. The Samsung device will feature a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch design and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is likely to receive a rectangular camera hub.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to sport a quad rear camera that comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP camera along with a 5MP depth sensor with LED flash. For selfie lovers, the handset may house a single 32MP primary sensor front-facing camera. At present, information regarding video shooting capability of the device is unknown.

Internals Under the hood