After launching the S6 5G earlier this year, Vivo is planning to bring the S6 Pro 5G smartphone with a new chipset, better cameras and fast-charging support. The new device will replace the Exynos 980 chipset with a Snapdragon 765G processor and feature a 33W fast-charging support for the 4,200mAh battery. It will also house a six-camera setup, S6 5G notably had 5 sensors.

Design and display Vivo S6 Pro 5G: At a glance

The Vivo S6 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED with an aspect ratio of 20:9. But the S6 Pro 5G is likely to offer an OLED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. Due to this reason, the fingerprint scanner will be featured underneath the screen. Other details about its display and design are pretty scarce at the moment.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S6 Pro 5G will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP lens with a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. The smartphone will house a dual front camera with a 32MP sensor as primary and an 8MP as secondary. At present, information on video recording is unavailable.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S6 Pro 5G will be powered by a new Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage capacity. The handset is likely to run on Android 10 with a 4,200mAh battery that will support 33W fast-charging. The device is expected to offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability