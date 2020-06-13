-
As per reports, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for its main display. However, the outer display may continue with the standard 60Hz refresh rate.
Rumors also suggest that the device is likely to lose out on the S Pen stylus due to certain technical challenges.
The handset may appear during the launch event of the Note 20.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: At a glance
The Galaxy Fold 2 may sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a bezel-less display with punch-hole design. The Samsung handset could feature a 7.59-inch QHD+ (1689x2213 pixels) dynamic AMOLED screen.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could boast of a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary lens and a tertiary 13MP camera with LED flash.
For selfie lovers, the handset is likely to sport a dual 10MP primary sensor and 8MP lens on the front.
Information in terms of video recording has not been disclosed at the moment.
Internals
Under the hood
Powering the Samsung handset would be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.
Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will run on Android 9.0 and will pack a 4,500mAh with fast charging support.
In addition, the device will offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port.
Pricing and availability
At present, no official statement has been made by Samsung on the availability and price of the Galaxy Fold 2. However, 91mobiles claims that the launch could happen on August 5, 2020, and that it will be priced around Rs. 1.8 lakh.