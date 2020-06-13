-
The nationwide lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced working professionals as well as students to stay indoors.
In such a situation, it becomes necessary to have a laptop that offers excellent battery life, a bright display, dependable performance, and some extras like a good video camera and loudspeakers.
Here, we list some of the best laptops that you can buy in India.
Laptop #1
HP 14s: Price starts at Rs. 45,000
The HP 14s has a metallic-finished body with slim bezels, and features a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display.
It runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i3/i5 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD, and 256GB of SSD storage.
For connectivity, it gets one USB Type-C port, two Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. There is also a 41Wh battery.
Laptop #2
MSI Modern 14: Price starts at Rs. 55,000
The MSI Modern 14 sports an aluminum chassis and features a 14-inch bezel-less display with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution.
The notebook runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipset, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.
It also packs a 50Wh battery which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Laptop #3
Acer Swift 3: Carries a price tag of Rs. 60,000
The Acer Swift 3 has a brushed metal design and weighs 1.2kg. It sports a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and offers a host of I/O ports as well as connectivity options.
The device is powered by 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also offers 11 hours of battery life.
Laptop #4
Apple MacBook Air (Old generation): Priced at Rs. 66,000
The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina Display with (1440x900 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and Intel HD Graphics 6000.
Moreover, it offers a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge and runs on macOS.