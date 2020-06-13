The nationwide lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced working professionals as well as students to stay indoors. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to have a laptop that offers excellent battery life, a bright display, dependable performance, and some extras like a good video camera and loudspeakers. Here, we list some of the best laptops that you can buy in India.

Laptop #1 HP 14s: Price starts at Rs. 45,000

The HP 14s has a metallic-finished body with slim bezels, and features a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display. It runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i3/i5 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD, and 256GB of SSD storage. For connectivity, it gets one USB Type-C port, two Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. There is also a 41Wh battery.

Laptop #2 MSI Modern 14: Price starts at Rs. 55,000

The MSI Modern 14 sports an aluminum chassis and features a 14-inch bezel-less display with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. The notebook runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipset, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 50Wh battery which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Laptop #3 Acer Swift 3: Carries a price tag of Rs. 60,000

The Acer Swift 3 has a brushed metal design and weighs 1.2kg. It sports a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and offers a host of I/O ports as well as connectivity options. The device is powered by 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also offers 11 hours of battery life.

Laptop #4 Apple MacBook Air (Old generation): Priced at Rs. 66,000