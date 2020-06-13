-
Xiaomi has added a new 64GB variant to its already-existing 8A Dual portfolio, which is scheduled to go on sale from June 15 in India.
The new variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity has been priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com.
To recall, the 8A Dual was launched in February this year.
Design and display
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: At a glance
The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
The smartphone sports a punch-hole design module with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, along with Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.
It has a plastic frame body and is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Sunset Red color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera with LED flash.
For selfies, the handset is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) sensor front-facing camera.
Coming to video recording on the 8A Dual, both the cameras support a Full-HD recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage capacity (expandable up to 512GB).
The smartphone runs on Android 9-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual (64GB variant) is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the existing 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants are priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. It competes against the likes of Realme C3 and Infinix Hot 8.