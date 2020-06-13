The Volcano Orange color variant of iQOO's flagship smartphone, the iQOO 3, is now up for grabs in India. The new variant joins the Quantum Silver and Tornado Black models that are already available in the country. To recall, iQOO 3 comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad rear-camera setup, Super AMOLED screen, and 55W fast charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iQOO 3: At a glance

The iQOO 3 offers an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup stacked vertically within a rectangular frame. The device has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also has an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO 3 sports a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI 1.0 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology. It supports all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and offers What about the pricing?