Motorola is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the One Fusion+, in India on June 16, a Flipkart teaser has confirmed. The handset was announced in Europe a few days back, and its highlight features are an all-screen design, a quad rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor, and a solid 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola One Fusion+: At a glance

The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a plastic body, edge-to-edge screen with an all-screen design, and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it will be offered in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The One Fusion+ features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Finally, what about the price?