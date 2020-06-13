The OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time on June 15, the company has confirmed. The availability of the handset was delayed due to production issues. Alongside, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will also be up for grabs. According to OnePlus, both handsets will be available via Amazon and OnePlus e-store twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Design and display OnePlus 8 Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. An optical fingerprint sensor is concealed within the display. The handset features an aluminum frame and glass body with a punch-hole design for the front camera, curved edges, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP color filter sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter. Coming to video recording, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30/60fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 30W wireless charging support. It also houses stereo speakers. Further, the device offers all the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about pricing and offers?