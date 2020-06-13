OPPO has started releasing the latest ColorOS 7 update for its F9 and F9 Pro smartphones. The firmware brings with it features like a revamped UI, enhanced Wi-Fi security, dark mode, focus mode, floating window, and Soloop Video Editor app. Moreover, OPPO Share has also been updated and it now supports file sharing with Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Details about the update

The Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update has build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759. The firmware is being released via the OTA method. To manually check for it, go to Settings > Software Update > Update to the Latest Version. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > Software Update > Click on Settings gear icon at the top right corner > Apply Trial Version to get the firmware.

Design and display OPPO F9 and F9 Pro: At a glance

Both the OPPO F9 as well as the Pro model have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-like notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the back, the handsets sport a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. In terms of display, both the devices come with a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the smartphones come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the vanilla and the Pro model, get a 16MP and 25MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals Under the hood