Realme has announced that X50 Pro will receive the Android 11 Beta 1 update in early July. However, they have not revealed an exact timeline. The company has also stated that the handset will go on sale in India from July 9. To recall, X50 Pro was launched in the country in February but its supply was hit due to the successive lockdowns.

Design and display Realme X50 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X50 Pro sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9, and supports 90Hz refresh rate. The handset features a pill-shaped punch-hole design for the dual front cameras and offers Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Further, it has an aluminum frame, a premium glass body, and houses an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.8) sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. It houses a dual front camera with a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30/60fps, while the front one records Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh with 65W fast charging support. Furthermore, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability