Realme has announced that X50 Pro will receive the Android 11 Beta 1 update in early July. However, they have not revealed an exact timeline.
The company has also stated that the handset will go on sale in India from July 9. To recall, X50 Pro was launched in the country in February but its supply was hit due to the successive lockdowns.
Design and display
Realme X50 Pro: At a glance
The Realme X50 Pro sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9, and supports 90Hz refresh rate.
The handset features a pill-shaped punch-hole design for the dual front cameras and offers Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
Further, it has an aluminum frame, a premium glass body, and houses an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.8) sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
It houses a dual front camera with a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.
The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30/60fps, while the front one records Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh with 65W fast charging support.
Furthermore, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information
Pricing and availability
Realme X50 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB option, and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. As per the company, the device will go on sale in India once again from July 9 onwards.