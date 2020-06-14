The key specifications of South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet have been spotted on Geekbench. The device is presumed to come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, all-day battery life, a 120Hz display, and offer support for 5G network in Europe and the USA. Moreover, the device is expected to arrive in July or August. Here's our take.

Design and display Galaxy Tab S7+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S7+ is expected to have a conventional screen with proportionate bezels on all sides. On the rear, a dual-camera setup is presumed to exist. The tablet is likely to get a 12.4-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data, and offer support for S-Pen stylus.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 16MP primary sensor and another 5MP depth lens with LED flash. On the front, a single 12MP snapper is expected for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet is rumored to run on Android 10 and pack a 9,800mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it is likely to come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?