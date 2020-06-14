The nationwide lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit smartphone sales. Thus, to boost sales and make up for losses, various offers are being given on a range of smartphones. As of now, Amazon is providing special deals and discounts on some of the best-selling OPPO smartphones, including the likes of Reno 10x Zoom, Reno3 Pro, and A5 (2020). Take a look!

Phone #1 Reno3 Pro: The jack of all trades

The Reno3 Pro is available for Rs. 31,990, with up to Rs. 1,000 cashback via SBI credit cards, and Rs. 10,550 worth of exchange offers. It sports a punch-hole design with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with curved edges and a built-in fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and 4,025mAh battery.

The Reno3 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a dual-lens selfie snapper with a 44MP+2MP setup.

Phone #2 Reno 10x Zoom: The best in class

The Reno 10x Zoom is listed at Rs. 41,990 along with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,550 and Rs. 1,000 discount via SBI credit cards. The handset sports an unobstructed 6.6-inch AMOLED screen that offers Full HD+ resolution and an integrated fingerprint reader. Behind the display, it packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,065mAh battery.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and another 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera housed in a wedge-shaped motorized pop-up module.

Phone #3 A5 (2020): The budget handset

The 4GB+64GB variant of OPPO A5 (2020) is priced at Rs. 13,990. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 cashback via SBI credit cards and exchange offers worth up to Rs. 10,550. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. For selfies, it packs an 8MP front-facing camera.

Phone #4 OPPO A9 (2020): The perfect mid-ranger

The OPPO A9 (2020) 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 19,338-20,462 along with a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 via SBI credit cards and exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,550. It houses a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It draws power from a Snapdragon 665 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

