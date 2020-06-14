Smartphone maker Vivo has released the Android 11 Beta 1 update for the NEX 3S 5G and iQOO 3 smartphones through its Developer Preview Program. The company has also noted that the second beta update will be released in late July. However, subsequent beta builds will be stopped in August, as Google is expected to release the stable Android 11 around that time.

Information Android 11: What we know so far

Android 11 is the next operating system from Google, which aims to bring interface changes and new features to improve the overall Android experience. Some of the notable changes include a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, floating chat bubbles for messaging apps, and a refreshed power menu. The update will also bring updated media controls, seamless switching of audio output, and improved privacy.

Phone #1 Meanwhile, here's recalling NEX 3S 5G

The NEX 3S 5G comes with an edge-to-edge screen and a motorized pop-up selfie camera. The handset sports a 6.89-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2256 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and an under-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also gets a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

Information The NEX 3S 5G has a motorized 16MP selfie camera

The NEX 3S 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, and another 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a motorized 16MP pop-up selfie snapper.

Phone #2 A look at the iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 5G has a punch-hole design and offers a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super Flash Charge technology.

Information The iQOO 3 has a quad rear camera setup