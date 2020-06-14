Last updated on Jun 14, 2020, 07:59 pm
Written byShubham Sharma
This week, a number of developments were noted in the world of technology, especially for consumer tech enthusiasts.
Sony finally unveiled its much-hyped PlayStation 5, Twitter launched its own version of stories, and Google released the first public beta of Android 11.
Then, there was also the announcement of the first Mi Notebooks in the Indian market.
Let's take a look at everything.
Sony gave the first good look at the PlayStation 5 on June 11, only after an hour of PS5 game announcements.
The device looks like a futuristic skyscraper and promises power-packed performance with an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, and an 825GB SSD.
It is slated to release later this year but its pricing is still not known.
After Sony, it was Google that made headlines this week.
The company released the first public beta of Android 11 with a bunch of new features and followed that with new safety-focused navigational features for Google Maps.
Notably, the internet giant also updated Maps, Search, and Assistant to display the nearest COVID-19 testing centers in India and launched noise cancellation for Google Meet.
Microblogging giant Twitter launched two new features for its users - the ability to share Instagram-like self-disappearing stories or "Fleets" and an automated nudge to read articles before retweeting.
Meanwhile, its competitor Facebook's key messaging app WhatsApp started testing several new capabilities, including image search on the web, filter messages by date, multi-device support, Sharechat integration, and a third-party chatbot to bust misinformation.
Among other things, Flipkart launched a voice-controlled AI assistant to help users shop in its app, while Apple and Microsoft struggled with the mess of issues in their key products.
Apple's problem pertained to the case of iPhone 11 Pro users witnessing a green tint after unlocking, while Microsoft's case revolved around buggy Windows 10 updates causing printers to malfunction.
In the smartphone category, a number of devices were announced, including Xiaomi Redmi 9, Huawei P Smart S, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Y50, OPPO A12, Motorola One Fusion+, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
Meanwhile, in the PC segment, Xiaomi launched its first notebooks in India - Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition - while HP announced the latest 14s and Pavilion x360 series.
