This week, a number of developments were noted in the world of technology, especially for consumer tech enthusiasts. Sony finally unveiled its much-hyped PlayStation 5, Twitter launched its own version of stories, and Google released the first public beta of Android 11. Then, there was also the announcement of the first Mi Notebooks in the Indian market. Let's take a look at everything.

News #1 First look at Sony PlayStation 5

Sony gave the first good look at the PlayStation 5 on June 11, only after an hour of PS5 game announcements. The device looks like a futuristic skyscraper and promises power-packed performance with an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, and an 825GB SSD. It is slated to release later this year but its pricing is still not known.

Google announced Android 11 Beta, much-needed product updates

