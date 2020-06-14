Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new member of its V series of smartphones, named the V19 Neo, in the Philippines. The handset is basically a re-branded version of the V19 on sale in Indonesia and is known as V17 here on our shores. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a Snapdragon 675 chipset and four rear cameras.

Design and display Vivo V19 Neo: At a glance

The Vivo V19 Neo comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out at the top right corner. On the rear, the handset houses an L-shaped quad camera setup. The device gets a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Ultra O screen, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. It is available in Admiral Blue and Crystal White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie snapper with Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features. The rear and front cameras can record 4K and Full-HD videos, respectively, at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V19 Neo is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0. a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?