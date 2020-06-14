Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop featuring the latest 10th generation Intel Core H-series chipsets has finally been launched in India. The notebook is available in multiple configurations, going up to a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Moreover, it comes with high refresh rate screen options, four-zone RGB keyboards, and 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes as well. Here's our take.

Design and display Acer Nitro 5: At a glance

The Acer Nitro 5 has a blacked-out metallic-finished body and comes with minimal bezels on the sides to offer an 80% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 15/17-inch Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support, and a dedicated key with NitroSense software to cool the device while gaming.

Internals Under the hood

The Acer Nitro 5 is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 H-series processor, paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and hybrid storage options, comprising 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 57.5Wh battery, which reportedly delivers up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

Connectivity Connectivity options

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, and Bluetooth 5.0. There is also an HD webcam with 720p video recording capability, and an in-built microphone.

Information What about the pricing?