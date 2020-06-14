Xiaomi's upcoming budget smartphone, the Redmi 9A, has been allegedly spotted in the FCC database, bearing model number M2006C3LG. As per the listing, the device is expected to run on MIUI 12, and pack a long-lasting 4,900mAh battery with a 10W standard charging facility. Moreover, dual rear camera setup and support for dual SIM cards are expected. Here's our take.

Design and display Redmi 9A: At a glance

The Redmi 9A smartphone is expected to get a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch. On the rear, the handset is presumed to house a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is believed to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9A smartphone is expected to get a dual-camera setup on the rear and a single selfie snapper on the front. However, their specifications are not known yet. The front camera will be housed in the waterdrop-shaped notch on the screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage expandable up to 512GB. The handset should run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,900mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. For connectivity, it should get dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?