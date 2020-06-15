For some unknown reason, Google seems to think that people hate seeing full URLs in the address bar of Chrome. A few years ago, the company tried hiding parts of URLs and ended up drawing a lot of flak from the users of the browser. Now, despite that original criticism, it is making another attempt to cut short web addresses. Here's more about it.

Flag New flags indicating plan to hide addresses

Just recently, Android Police discovered three Chrome flags aimed at hiding parts of web addresses. They all trigger differently but work in such a way that you only get to see the name of the site and .com, not the full page URL. For instance, when exploring NewsBytes, you will see "newsbytesapp.com" in the address bar, regardless of the story opened.

Behaviors Different behaviors of the flags

While the main flag, dubbed "Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref," hid URL parts permanently, the other two displayed different behaviors. Specifically, one of them kept URL's parts hidden all the time except when hovering over the address bar, while the other one hid the full address when the user started interacting with the page.

Reasoning Apparently, Google wants to make full URLs irrelevant

While Google has not commented on the development of these flags (despite the original criticism), it had previously indicated that hiding URLs might help users identify whether a site is legitimate or not. Earlier this year, Chromium engineer Livvie Lin had noted, "Showing the full URL may detract [users] from the parts of the URL that are more important to making a security decision."

Release Release possible with Chrome 85