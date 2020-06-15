-
OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in.
To recall, the handset was launched in April and was to go on sale on May 29, but the release was delayed due to production issues.
Even today, it will be available in limited quantities due to its huge demand.
Design and display
OnePlus 8 Pro: At a glance
The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a metal-glass body, a punch-hole design, and curved edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets an under-screen fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue color options.
Information
OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 48MP quad rear camera
The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus 8 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired as well as 30W wireless charging.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, what about the price?
The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the entry-level 8GB/128GB model while the top-end 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 59,999. As for the launch offer, buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 instant discount by making payment through SBI credit cards.