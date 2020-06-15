Samsung will launch its budget-friendly Galaxy A21s in India on June 17, according to an official tweet. The handset was introduced in the UK last month featuring an Infinity-O display, a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In India, the handset is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 16,000.

Twitter Post Here is the official tweet

Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to know more. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

Design and Display Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it will be available in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It also comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost in India?