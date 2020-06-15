-
Samsung will launch its budget-friendly Galaxy A21s in India on June 17, according to an official tweet.
The handset was introduced in the UK last month featuring an Infinity-O display, a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
In India, the handset is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 16,000.
Design and Display
Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it will be available in Black, Blue, and White color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.2) camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
It also comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much will it cost in India?
In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is priced at £179 (approximately Rs. 17,000). In India, it is rumored to be launched at around Rs. 16,000. That said, official details will be revealed at the time of launch on June 17.