In a few days from now, Apple will hold its first online-only Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), bringing together millions of developers from around the world. The event will be graced with keynotes from top Apple executives as well as some pretty interesting products, including the company's next big iPhone update - the iOS 14. Let's see what it might have on offer.

Change #1 New list view for home screen

Apple has long kept grid view as the main way to display apps on the home screen. It is what we are used to, but 9to5Mac reported that the company is also planning to add a second page, which will display apps in a list, with iOS 14. This section could be sorted with most-used apps or the ones with notifications appearing on top.

Change #2 Option to choose preferred defaults

Along with the revamped home screen, iOS 14 may also let you choose your own preferred defaults. This would be a major shift and finally let you ditch Apple apps for third-party services, including Google-made products (if you want that) like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Chrome. You may even be able to replace Apple Music with Spotify for music streaming.

Change #3 Ability to delete iMessage texts

iOS 14 will also update iMessage with several new capabilities, MacRumors reported. The messaging service is expected to pick up features like the ability to retract sent messages, mark read messages as unread, and mention contacts with "@" in group chats. Additionally, it may even include new emojis, some Animoji and Memoji tricks to play with.

Safari to be updated

The Safari app already matches with Google Chrome, but with iOS 14, it may get a much-needed Chrome feature - the ability to translate pages from one language to another at the click of a button. This feature will reportedly work without the internet and come bundled with Apple Pencil support so that you can use it as a cursor or page mark-up tool.

Change #5 New workout and AR apps

Finally, iOS 14 may offer two new apps to try out. One, as per rumors, will be a free fitness app, which will guide you through a range of fitness routines, including that of running, cycling, rowing, strength training, dance, yoga. Meanwhile, the second will be an AR tool aimed at letting you discover product details just by scanning them with the camera.

Other features A lot more should be under the wraps