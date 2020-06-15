Last updated on Jun 15, 2020, 04:53 pm
For the K-pop fans, Samsung has launched the BTS edition of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+.
The special edition S20+ features a purple panel with a BTS logo at the bottom while the BTS edition Buds+ come with a purple charging case and purple finish on the touchpads.
Meanwhile, in terms of specifications, they offer the same hardware as the vanilla S20+ and Buds+.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with an edge-to-edge screen and a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, the purple-finished glass panel has a quad-camera setup and a BTS logo at the bottom.
Further, the device packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
On the rear, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it offers a 10MP snapper. As for video recording, the rear camera can shoot in 8K resolution.
The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse-wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
Separately, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition comes with a purple accent and a BTS logo on the top. It also gets a purple charging case.
The buds have three microphones, support Ambient Sound technology, and provide improved noise isolation. They pack a two-way speaker system and an 85mAh battery which promises 11 hours of battery life.
For connectivity, the device also gets Bluetooth 5.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition can be pre-ordered from June 19 onwards, on the company's official website.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition can be pre-ordered now via Weverse Shop in the US and South Korea for $199 (approximately Rs. 15,200).
Notably, the two devices will go on sale from July 9, to mark the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.
