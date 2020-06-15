For the K-pop fans, Samsung has launched the BTS edition of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+. The special edition S20+ features a purple panel with a BTS logo at the bottom while the BTS edition Buds+ come with a purple charging case and purple finish on the touchpads. Meanwhile, in terms of specifications, they offer the same hardware as the vanilla S20+ and Buds+.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with an edge-to-edge screen and a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, the purple-finished glass panel has a quad-camera setup and a BTS logo at the bottom. Further, the device packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

On the rear, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it offers a 10MP snapper. As for video recording, the rear camera can shoot in 8K resolution.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse-wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Features A look at the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

Separately, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition comes with a purple accent and a BTS logo on the top. It also gets a purple charging case. The buds have three microphones, support Ambient Sound technology, and provide improved noise isolation. They pack a two-way speaker system and an 85mAh battery which promises 11 hours of battery life. For connectivity, the device also gets Bluetooth 5.

Pricing What about pricing?