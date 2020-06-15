Tecno is all set to launch Spark Power 2 in India on June 17, a Flipkart teaser page has confirmed. The handset will arrive as a successor to the Tecno Spark Power that was launched in India last November. Notably, the Flipkart listing has revealed the key features of the Spark Power 2 as well as its official price tag.

Design and display Tecno Spark Power 2: At a glance

As per the teaser, the Tecno Spark Power 2 will feature a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a quad-camera setup on the back. It is also likely to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Further, the handset is tipped to sport a 6.35-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 720x1548 pixels. Further, it will be available in Black and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Going by the teaser, Tecno Spark Power 2 will house a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie camera on the front. However, the specifications of these cameras are not known at the moment.

Internals Under the hood

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is expected to come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 6,000mAh battery which will offer 3 hours of battery life with 10 minutes of charging. Further, it will offer stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and other standard connectivity options.

Information How much will it cost?