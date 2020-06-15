POCO is working to roll out the latest Android 11 Beta 1 update for its F2 Pro flagship smartphone, the company has confirmed via an official tweet. The smartphone currently runs on Android 10 but with the new update, users will be able to try out the upcoming features of Android 11. The exact date of the release has not been revealed.

Twitter Post Here's the official announcement

Information Android 11: What we know so far

Developed by Google, Android 11 is the next operating system after Android 10. It focuses on changing the interface and streamlining the overall experience. The update introduces better media controls, seamless switching of audio output, and improved privacy. Other important changes to look at are a "Conversations" section within the notification bar, floating chat bubbles for messaging apps, and a refreshed Power menu.

Design and display POCO F2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO F2 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone features an all-screen design and has a Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it is available in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple and Cyber Gray colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO F2 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it features a single 20MP (f/2.2) camera housed in a motorized pop-up module. The rear camera supports 8K video recording at 24/30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO F2 Pro is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,700mAh with 30W fast charging support. Furthermore, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Infrared port, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability