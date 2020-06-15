Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 9, is expected to be launched in China soon. The handset has been spotted on TENAA with model number M2004J19G, packing 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. This suggests that Redmi 9 will be launched in China with a higher RAM and storage configuration along with the 3GB/32GB, and 4GB/64GB variants that were launched in Spain last week.

Design and display Redmi 9: At a glance

The Redmi 9 sports an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop notch. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The device offers a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. In China, it will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and White colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with a screen flash feature. Moreover, both the front and rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). In China, the company will also introduce a 6GB/128GB variant. Further, the handset runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging support.

Information What about the pricing?