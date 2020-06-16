Realme's budget smartphone, the Narzo 10, will again go on sale in India on June 23. The phone will be available for purchase at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme's e-store. To recall, the device was launched in the country last month and it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, waterdrop notched design, quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10 offers a splash-resistant plastic body and a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in 'That Green' and 'That White' color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) camera. As for video recording, the rear as well as the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Narzo 10 is powered by an octa-core Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). It boots Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, the handset comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and offers