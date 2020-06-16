Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. The handset packs a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, and a solid 5,020mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in March along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, but was available only via flash sales till now.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) AI-enabled selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30/120fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and offers