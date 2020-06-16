Motorola's One Fusion+, which went official in Europe last week, has been launched in India today. The mid-ranger comes with an all-screen design, quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 730 processor, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, it is the second phone (after One Hyper) from the company's stable to come equipped with a pop-up selfie camera.

Design and display Motorola One Fusion+: At a glance

The Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+(1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. A pop-up camera module allows for a notch-less and hole-less screen. However, the bezels on the top and bottom are fairly noticeable. The handset gets a plastic body, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is available in two shades of Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfie lovers, the device offers a 16MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera. The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). It runs on stock Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Further, the device offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability