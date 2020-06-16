LG's premium mid-range smartphone, the Velvet, which made its debut in South Korea in May, has been finally launched in global markets. The phone will first reach certain European countries followed by other regions in Asia and North America. However, LG is yet to announce the exact date of sale and the global pricing of the device.

Design and display LG Velvet: At a glance

The LG Velvet comes with a premium metal-glass body with a waterdrop notched display, curved edges, and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a triple-lens camera setup. Further, the handset offers a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio; it also has an in-built fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Velvet is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a single 16MP (f/1.9) camera. As for video recording, the rear camera can handle 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Velvet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). It boots Android 10-based LG UX 9 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 9W wireless charging support. The handset comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability