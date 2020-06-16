Despite the hiccups stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Google is moving aggressively to expand its footprint in the smart home category. Just a few weeks back, we saw the company's upcoming Android TV-power streaming dongle, and now, a premium smart speaker codenamed 'Prince' is said to be in the works. Here's all you need to know about it.

Product The new Nest-branded smart speaker on the horizon

According to 9to5Google, the hardware team at Google is developing a smart speaker under the Nest branding and internal name of 'Prince'. The Google Assistant-powered device will reportedly come without a display, much like the original Google Home, and include the same minimalistic fabric-based design we have seen on newer Nest Mini and Nest Hub smart speakers from the internet giant.

Audio experience Improved audio experience likely to be an highlight

While there are no specific details of the device, 9to5Google suggests that the display-less profile of the speaker would allow room for larger audio drivers. This is expected to enable the speaker to pack more thump, somewhere between the original Google Home, which packs a "high excursion speaker with 2-inch driver," and Google Home Max, which boasts of louder, deeper sound with two woofers.

Comment No word from Google on the rumored smart speaker

Google has not yet commented on the development of the smart speaker and there is no saying when it might make an appearance or how much it will cost. The launch of Pixel 4a is already said to have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means the official debut of this smart speaker may also be pushed forward.

Speculation Possible replacement for original Google Home?