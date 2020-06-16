Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new feature handset, the Nokia 5310, in India. The device is inspired by the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, which was launched all the way back in August 2007. It comes with dual-SIM support, an MP3 player, wireless FM radio, dual speakers, dedicated music keys, and a rear camera with LED flash. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 5310: At a glance

The design of the Nokia 5310 bears a close resemblance to the handsets from the early 2000s. It has a candy bar form wherein half the body is covered by a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA color display while the other half is taken by a T9 keyboard. It also gets dual speakers, a VGA camera with flash, and is available in Black/Red and White/Red.

Information You can play music via FM Radio or MP3 player

The Nokia 5310 can be used to listen to music via its wireless FM radio support or the in-built MP3 Player. However, since it does not support 3G/4G networks and Wi-Fi, you will not be able to stream or download files from the internet.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 5310 is powered by a MediaTek MT6260A chipset, paired with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card). The device runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS and packs a 1,200mAh battery that offers up to 22 days of standby time on a single charge. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth support and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information What about the pricing?