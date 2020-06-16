Ever since the coronavirus crisis began, Amazon has been facing criticism over its disappointing efforts to protect employees, particularly those working in the warehouse. Now, in a bid to allay some of those concerns, the Jeff Bezos-led e-commerce behemoth is deploying a technology that uses AI to help workers maintain social distance and operate safely under the new 'normal'. Here's all about it.

Tool 'Distance Assistant' gives visual cues to encourage distancing

Dubbed 'Distance Assistant', the novel technology uses machine learning and augmented reality to give workers visual nudges, or reminder of sorts, to stay at least six feet away from each other - the WHO-recommended limit. It tracks the movement of the employees using a camera and displays live visual cues highlighting whether they are following the required distancing protocol or not.

Effect Employees who break the protocol are circled in red

The visual cues appear in such a way that the employees who break the protocol and come within six feet of each other are circled in red rings, while those staying away are highlighted in green. These rings move and change colors according to the movement of the workers and continuously appear on a 50-inch screen hooked to the laptop and the camera tracker.

Working How the whole system works?

Brad Porter, Amazon's VP and robotics head, says the AR-backed system works by using machine learning models in conjunction with depth sensors. The ML models distinguish people from their surroundings, while the depth sensors calculate the distance between them; the data is analyzed by the Distance Assistant in real-time to display the live footage highlighting the employees in red and green.

Deployment Some fulfillment centers are already using this technology

Porter says the tracking system is already being used in a few high-traffic fulfillment centers of the company and will soon be expanded further, with hundreds of units being installed across facilities. He also noted that the company plans to make this technology freely available to other businesses, but as of now, we do not have any details on that.

Problem Amazon has been facing flak over employee safety

The new system comes as Amazon's safety response to COVID-19 remains a point of concern. Over the last few months, many of its employees have raised alarms over unsafe working conditions, bringing the company's approach under the scanner of various lawmakers. Meanwhile, the company has defended itself, detailing the measures it has taken, including its own testing and adjusted warehouse processes, in various reports.

Quote Nothing is more important than the health of employees: Porter