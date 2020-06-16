OPPO is all set to launch its flagship smartphones, the OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, in India on June 17. Now, just hours ahead of the launch, a report has claimed that the vanilla X2 model will be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000. In fact, last month, a premature Amazon listing had suggested that the handset would cost Rs. 69,990.

Design and display OPPO Find X2 series: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Find X2 and X2 Pro have a metal-glass body, featuring a punch-hole display with curved edges on the front and a triple camera setup on the rear side. These handsets sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an integrated fingerprint scanner, and have IP68-rated build quality (IP54 rating for X2).

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X2 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has a similar camera setup but with a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, both the handsets house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Pro model houses a 4,260mAh battery while the vanilla X2 has a 4,200mAh battery. Both of them support 65W wired fast-charging. For connectivity, they offer 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?